Crews Battle Fire At Car Wash In Chadds Ford, Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff
Delaware County news, Local News

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters in Chadds Ford, Delaware County are battling a fire at a car wash on Thursday morning. The fire is occurring at Mr. Wizard Car Wash on Route 202 and Naamans Road.

Firefighters got the call around 5 a.m.

Crews tell Eyewitness News that they arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the car wash.

Firefighters had to get out of the building because the conditions became too dangerous.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.