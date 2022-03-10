PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School Board is getting close to wrapping up its search for a new superintendent. We learned Thursday the board has narrowed the search down to three finalists and they will come to town next week to meet with students, parents and teachers.
"Having a background in education was important to people. There was some talk about non-traditional candidates but the overwhelming concern was that we get an educator in here. So they believe in children, children will come first for all of these candidates," Philadelphia School Board President Joyce Wilkerson said.
The district is searching for a superintendent to replace Dr. William Hite, who is leaving at the end of the school year.