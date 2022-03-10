CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey man has been charged in the November crash that killed Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says 54-year-old Azuka Ossai, of Pine Hill, was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities at Camden County Prosecutor’s Office say they’ve identified the man responsible for the deadly crash. The driver turned himself in at the Winslow Township Police Department Thursday afternoon.

Four months after the crash that killed Hughes, police have made an arrest in the case. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is charging the 54-year-old Ossai with vehicular homicide and assault by auto.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township on the morning of Nov. 13, 2021.

Authorities say Ossai was speeding in a Mercedes SUV when he blew a stop sign and crashed into a Ford SUV, driven by Hughes. Hughes was driving his son Nolan to a soccer game at the time of the collision.

The 54-year-old principal died from his injuries hours later at the hospital. His son was seriously hurt.

Two days later, all 10 schools in the Lower Merion School District were closed as students and staff mourned Hughes’s death.

Here’s what one parent told Eyewitness News that day.

“Both of my sons graduated from this school and he was just an amazing person and such a great loss,” Ofrit Barash, a parent, said.

Hundreds of students packed the parking lot to honor the beloved principal’s life.

Some left flowers at a large makeshift memorial.

“I keep thinking about his kid Nolan and what a terrible experience for him that must have been so the only proper thing I could do was to come and pay my respects,” student Oliver Browning said.

The suspect was processed at the police department and later released.

The Lower Merion School District had no comment on the arrest.

A GoFundMe page has raised $74,000 to support the principal’s family.