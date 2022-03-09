CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, York County News

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – More Americans are showing their support for Ukraine by flying its flag. Now, a York County-based company is stepping up production to keep up with the demand.

Quinn promotions of Hanover makes flags and other promotional items.

READ MORE: Group Of Temple University Parents Hire Private Security To Patrol Campus Due To Gun Violence Concerns

Modern flag production is quick and easy.

READ MORE: Katz Jewish Community Center In Cherry Hill Temporarily Closes Due To Second Straight Day With Bomb Threat

The company uses a digital printer to stamp the image on knit polyester material.

MORE NEWS: Rideshare Driver Injured From Graze Wound After At Least 12 Shots Riddled His SUV In Fairmount: Philadelphia Police

 