PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of brazen burglars targeting businesses in parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Workers at some of the stores have noticed in many of the incidents, the burglars are targeting Asian-owned businesses like H Mart, in East Oak Lane, and oftentimes, the crimes are caught on camera.

Watch as a suspect uses a large crowbar to break into the rear door of the H Mart grocery store located near North 2nd Street and East Godfrey Avenue in East Oak Lane. Nothing was taken from the store.

But over at a corner market store by Stenton Avenue and Broad Street, police say the burglars broke in by smashing a window and took off with more than $21,000 worth of cash, cigars, cigarettes and other items.

Front’s Deli was also recently hit.

“It’s hard. You work real hard at your business,” an employee at Front’s Deli said. “You take care of it and you find out people are just willing to take it from you so easily.”

Police say more than a half dozen stores have been burglarized between North Philadelphia and Cheltenham over the last month-and-half by possibly the same people.

Police also say the burglaries tend to happen in the early morning hours when the stores are closed.

Front’s Deli employees point out another similarity among the businesses.

“We know that most of the owners are Asian,” the employee said.

The workers didn’t want to be on camera out of fear of their safety.

“It seems like they’re targeting minorities just because of English and their language barrier,” an employee said.

“Cost of doing business, I guess,” another employee said.

Police couldn’t confirm whether or not the burglars are specifically targeting Asian-owned businesses, but officers need help identifying the suspects and want you to take a close look at them.

“People who want to harm our businesses and come in thinking they’re going to find boatloads of cash,” an employee said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.