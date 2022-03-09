PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large winter storm will track just south of our area late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Whether you see rain or snow is dependent on where you live.

After 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, light snow will spread across much of the Philadelphia area. Temperatures will be near or above freezing and the dividing line will be either side of the I-95 corridor including Philadelphia, Wilmington, Trenton, all counties in southeastern PA, and the near suburbs of South Jersey.

For inland South Jersey, The Shore, and much of Delaware this will be rain, not snow.

For much of Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 30’s but above freezing, except for the Poconos where it will hover below freezing all day.

By mid-morning, any snow will mix with rain and sleet across Philadelphia, near South Jersey, lower Montgomery, lower Bucks, lower Chester, and Delaware counties.

By early afternoon there will be rain with some wet snow mixing in. Less than 1-inch accumulation is expected with little or no accumulation closer to the city.

Farther north and west across the upper Montgomery, upper Bucks, and Upper Chester counties there will be more of a wintry mix through the day with up to 1-inch accumulations.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks county could see up to 2 inches of accumulating sleet and snow, mainly on grassy areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Poconos from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Two to 5 inches of heavy snow is expected.

Any snow or sleet falling across the entire area will encounter very warm surface temperatures due to the past few days in the 70’s. Much of the wintry mix that falls will melt except on elevated surfaces, some walkways, and cars.

Roads will be wet and slippery creating slow morning and mid-day commutes.

The storm exits the Philly area by early evening and skies will clear for some sun on Thursday with a rebound to highs in the low 50’s.