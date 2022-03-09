PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after being canceled two years straight due to the pandemic. The CBS3 Eyewitness News This Morning team will host the 250th parade taking place on Sunday, March 13.

The parade kicks off at 11:15 a.m. It will be broadcasted live from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on The CW Philly 57 and streamed live for viewers across the country and around the world on CBS News Philly. You can also watch it live in the player above on March 13.

CBS3 will rebroadcast the parade on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

This year’s parade will feature marching bands, Irish dancers, and cultural groups.

Parade Route

The parade will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, proceeding through the historic Independence Mall area, and ending at Penn’s Landing. The performance area and main grandstands will be located at 5th and Market Streets.



Road Closures



All parade participants will enter at 30th Street and Schuylkill Avenue and assemble from 20th Street to 16th Street along John F. Kennedy Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m.



The parade will commence at 11:15 a.m., starting at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and proceeding eastbound on Market Street to Penn’s Landing. The parade is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.

The following streets will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13:

Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m.(or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street and Juniper Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

Market Street between Juniper Street and Front Street

All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to Front Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street

Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13:

1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13:

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to Front Street

Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

Motorists must adhere to “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.



Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 16, 17, 21, 23, 42, 45, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City area and Old City area beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 through approximately 5 p.m. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org.



Regional Rail

Attendees utilizing Regional Rail Lines are strongly discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks, or satchels of any kind. All bags are subject to search, and therefore, the presence of bags could create delays in allowing attendees to enter the event. Attendees will not be permitted onto Regional Rail with cups or liquids of any kind.



Public Safety Information

Items NOT allowed along the route of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade include:

Weapons and contraband of any kind

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Alcohol beverages (Open Container Law will be strictly enforced)

Skateboards, motorized vehicles, or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)

Laser pointers

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & drones of any kind

Attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (backpack, package, container, etc.), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.

For more information about the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day parade, visit: www.phillyparade.com.

COVID-19 Safety Information

Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Anyone with heightened risk factors or concerns about COVID-19 exposure is reminded the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be broadcast live on the CW Philly 57 and live-streamed on CBS News Philly from noon to 3 p.m. Spectators and participants can find more COVID-19 parade day safety tips online.



The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a “rain or shine” event. Traffic delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes. Road closures, parking restrictions, and details for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade can be found below.

Event Alerts

Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.

