PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an Uber driver was shot in Fairmount early Wednesday morning. He then drove himself to police headquarters in Spring Garden for help around 3 a.m.

The victim told police he was about to pick up a passenger at 24th and Poplar Streets when someone started shooting at his vehicle.

He realized he was being followed by a white Chevy Impala. At one point he says it pulled up next to him and the passengers started shooting at him at point-blank range.

The Uber driver was grazed by a bullet and able to drive himself to the new police headquarters at 15th and Callowhill Streets for help.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition to get his graze wound treated.

Meanwhile, police are treating his GMC SUV as a crime scene after finding 12 bullet holes in it – three were found in the windshield and nine in the passenger side.

“We found 12 bullet holes in that vehicle,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “But our 42-year-old Uber driver, very lucky, because he only has a graze wound to his back, he’s in stable condition, he’s conscious, he is talking to detectives at the hospital.”

Officers found four of the 12 total shell casings, they’re still looking for the other eight.