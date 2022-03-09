PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a rideshare driver was ambushed during a shooting in Fairmount early Wednesday morning. He then managed to drive his SUV to the new police headquarters in Spring Garden for help around 3 a.m.

The 42-year-old man told police he was about to pick up a passenger at 24th and Poplar Streets when someone started shooting at his vehicle.

He realized he was being followed by a white Chevy Impala. At one point he says it pulled up next to him and the passengers started shooting at him at point-blank range.

The man was grazed by a bullet and able to drive himself to the new police headquarters at 15th and Callowhill Streets for help.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition to get his graze wound treated.

Meanwhile, police are treating his GMC SUV as a crime scene after finding 12 bullet holes in it – three were found in the windshield and nine in the passenger side.

“We found 12 bullet holes in that vehicle,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “But our 42-year-old Uber driver, very lucky, because he only has a graze wound to his back, he’s in stable condition, he’s conscious, he is talking to detectives at the hospital.”

Officers found four of the 12 total shell casings, they’re still looking for the other eight.

Police are still investigating the motive behind this shooting.

Officers also got reports of an altercation at a Sunoco gas station about a block from the shooting. The clerk told police that there were some people acting suspiciously so he locked them inside before letting them leave in a white Chevy Impala.

There’s no word on whether these cases are connected but police are actively searching the city for this white Chevy Impala.

