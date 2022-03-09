PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Masks are no longer required in Philadelphia schools. The city’s last mask mandate ended on Wednesday but some students still wore masks at this CAPA dance class on the first day they’re optional in city schools.

“I still choose to wear my mask because I have an elderly grandmom and I don’t want to put her at risk,” student Tatyana Boyd said.

Most students at this high school for performing arts are happy Philadelphia’s school mask mandate has been lifted.

“It’s a better opportunity that everybody show their faces and to have freedom,” student Sean Allen said.

With COVID down substantially, the city’s health department dropped its mask mandate for most indoor spaces last Wednesday but waited an extra week for schools.

“They spend a lot of time in close proximity in closed spaces, so because of that it felt like it’s a little bit different,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole Philadelphia Health Commissioner said.

The health commissioner says we’re not done with COVID but in a much safer place, and she has no regrets about instituting some of the most restrictive precautions in the region.

“We were trying to protect our community and it worked,” Dr. Bettigole said. “We saw lower case rates in Philadelphia than in places that had less strict restrictions.”

Improving vaccination rates are another critical measure. The health department says 75% of those over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated along with 86% of school staff.

“I love connecting with kids through their faces now,” CAPA Assistant Vice Principal Kimberly Boyd said.

The assistant principal at CAPA is marking the removal of the masks mandate with a signature look.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I can wear my colored lipstick,'” Boyd said.