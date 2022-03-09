PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a Lyft driver was ambushed during a shooting in Fairmount early Wednesday morning. He then managed to drive his SUV to the new police headquarters in Spring Garden for help around 3 a.m.

The 42-year-old man told police he was about to pick up a passenger at 24th and Poplar Streets when someone started shooting at his vehicle.

He realized he was being followed by a white Chevy Impala. At one point he says, the vehicle pulled up next to him and the passengers started shooting at him at point-blank range.

“We don’t know why the occupants of this white Chevy Impala, and he believes there were three or four people in this white Chevy Impala, started firing shots at him,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “and then actually pulled up next to him and continued to fire shots.”

The man was grazed by a bullet and able to drive himself to the new police headquarters at 15th and Callowhill Streets for help. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition to get his graze wound treated.

Lyft says in a statement, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft and the incident described is terrifying. We’re in touch with the driver to offer our support and have reached out to law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Meanwhile, police are treating his GMC SUV as a crime scene after finding 12 bullet holes in it. Three were found in the windshield and nine on the passenger side.

“We found 12 bullet holes in that vehicle,” Small said. “But our 42-year-old [Lyft] driver, very lucky, because he only has a graze wound to his back. He’s in stable condition. He’s conscious. He is talking to detectives at the hospital.”

Officers found four of the 12 total shell casings. They’re still looking for the other eight.

Police are still investigating the motive behind this shooting.

Officers also got reports of an altercation at a Sunoco gas station about a block from the shooting.

The gas station clerk says three guys came in overnight and started stealing drinks and other items from the convenience store, so he locked the door, preventing them from leaving.

But then he felt threatened being trapped with the thieves, so he unlocked the door and let them out. The trio ran out and took off in a white Chevy Impala.

“I really am angry about the rise in crime and I feel like people that are struggling to get by are getting victimized,” one man said.

There’s no word on whether these cases are connected, but police are actively searching the city for this white Chevy Impala.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei and Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.