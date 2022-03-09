PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the head, and killed on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section, police say. Police identified the victim as Levan Kennedy of Philadelphia.
Kennedy was found on the 6400 block of Loretto Street around 8:45 a.m. inside a car.
Police say Kennedy had gunshot wounds to his head and left leg. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9 a.m., according to officials.
No arrests have been and no weapon was recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here