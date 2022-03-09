House Fire In Gloucester Township Leaves 1 Person Injured

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in Camden County. The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Hawthorne Court in Gloucester Township.

Video from Chopper 3 shows smoke billowing from the house.

Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

CBS3 has been told one person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.