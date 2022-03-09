PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Behold the Irish potato. A delicious delicacy of the Irish persuasion.

Many lads and lasses embrace the spherical cinnamony, coconutty, creamy goodness this time of year.

The candy hails from the far shores of the Emerald Isle.

Actually, it doesn’t.

The Irish potato was born and raised right here in Philadelphia. And leave it to the culinary dessert-minded experts at Franklin Fountain in Old City, they’ve taken the Irish potato and whipped up, you heard right, Irish potato ice cream.

Irish Potato Ice Cream story coming your way at 5:30 on #CBS3 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cH0eZBSBRv — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 9, 2022

“It’s going really well. It’s probably our most popular seasonal flavor right now. And it has a little bit of a cult around it. People around March every year ask, ‘Do you have Irish potato yet?'” Franklin Fountain manager Nigel Johnson said.

The ingredients of this frozen creamy treat — much like you’d expect — cinnamon, coconut, and …

“Usually a cream cheese base, but this year, we paired with Perrystead Dairy. We’re using their schmear, which is made out of whole milk which is a little more tart than regular cream cheese,” Johnson said.

Franny, who works the ice cream window, says Irish potato ice cream is magically delicious.

“It hits all the bases. It has the cream cheese, has the coconut — I’m a big fan of coconut,” Franny said.