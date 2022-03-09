DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Some residents are calling for Darby Township commissioners to close the Briarcliffe Fire Company after alleged racist comments were made. It comes a day after the fire company was suspended for another 60 days.

For many at the meeting, they say these recent comments point to a pattern of racism, one that puts some residents at risk.

“The issue appears to be race, race then and race now,” a resident said.

“It’s just a shame that the firehouse is closed because it’s the biggest one in the neighborhood, but what they did was wrong,” resident Nick Darpino said.

Two days after Darby Township’s Board of Commissioners extended the closure of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company for an additional 60 days following an investigation over alleged racist comments, residents addressed concerns of deep-seated bias and fears of calling for help.

“I would take my chances with my water hose trying to put my fire out in my crib than wait for Briarcliffe,” a resident said.

Briarcliffe was suspended on Feb. 10 after a recording allegedly shows the chief, along with others from the house, saying offensive comments about Black firefighters and residents, including Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl killed by Sharon Hill police.

Her family attended Wednesday night’s meeting.

Goodwill Company, who along with Darby Township No. 4 are covering Briarcliffe calls, released the audio and warns this type of behavior is nothing new.

“There’s been pushing and shoving, he’s threatened members and gotten away with it,” said Paul Graf with Goodwill.

Briarcliffe denies any discrimination and says they take this complaint very seriously and are investigating the facts. Their chief attended the community meeting but never formally spoke.

The board will continue its investigation and determine the next steps for Briarcliffe. Many at the meeting are pushing for permanent decertification.

State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams wants Briarcliffe shut down.

“The fire trucks are owned by the township so the township has every right to get those back and redistribute them to other companies,” Williams said.

Two fire companies usually cover the county of roughly 8,000 residents. But now with only one functioning firehouse, residents are concerned about the time it takes for emergency services to respond.

Just Tuesday, Michael Trent’s ailing mother needed help.

“We called 911, it took 20 minutes,” he said. “They took 20 minutes and I can literally hit the firehouse with a rock.”

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.