DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – There are new developments in the controversy over a suspended fire company in Delaware County. There is a special meeting on Wednesday night.

The Briarcliffe firehouse was initially suspended for 30 days. Now, an additional 60 days have been added to that. Some residents say that’s two months of additional safety risk for area homeowners.

The controversy surrounding the Briarcliffe Fire Company continues as the investigation into alleged racist comments advances.

“It’s just a shame that the firehouse is closed because it’s the biggest one in the neighborhood, but what they did was wrong,” resident Nick Darpino said.

The chief was allegedly one of the people heard saying racially offensive comments about Black firefighters and residents, including Fanta Bility — the 8-year-old Black girl killed by Sharon Hill Police.

“Who you trying to help? Talking like that? You know what I’m saying? Who you trying to help talking like that?” resident Michael Trent said.

Two fire companies usually cover the county of roughly 8,000 residents. But now with only one functioning firehouse, residents are concerned about the time it takes for emergency services to respond.

Just Tuesday, Michael Trent’s ailing mother needed help.

“We called 911, it took 20 minutes,” he said. “They took 20 minutes and I can literally hit the firehouse with a rock.”

Wednesday night’s meeting will address these concerns, as well as a discussion on fire and EMS coverage for Darby Township.

The fire company has denounced the alleged racially insensitive comments but say they do not feel infractions of a few members should jeopardize public safety.

State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams wants them shut down.

“The fire trucks are owned by the township so the township has every right to get those back and redistribute them to other companies,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, the family of Fanta Bility is calling for disciplinary action as well as an investigation into the culture of the volunteer fire department, saying members making light of a young girl being killed is a disservice and sheds a negative reflection on those who pledge to service everyone in the community.

County officials tell CBS3, the Briarcliffe coverage area includes about 8,000 residents, many of which are invited to Wednesday’s meeting. That meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the community building on Hook Road. CBS3 is told Fanta Bility’s family are also expected to be in attendance.