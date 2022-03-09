PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to cost you a lot if you want to boo Ben Simmons when he returns to Philadelphia Thursday night. The game against the Nets is the hottest ticket in town.

While Simmons isn’t going to play, he is expected to sit on the bench with his teammates.

A Wells Fargo Center official tells Eyewitness News there will be extra security.

Thursday night’s game is the most in-demand ticket in a decade.

At last check, the cheapest tickets cost $125 — and that’s for standing room only.

If you have some more money to spend, two courtside seats are up for grabs on StubHub for more than $10,000 each.

You know some fans will boo Simmons, but do you think the Sixers should give him a tribute video Thursday night?

POLL: Should the @sixers present a @BenSimmons25 tribute video for his return to Philly on Thursday night? — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 9, 2022

We asked on Twitter and the overwhelming majority of people who voted say no to a tribute to Simmons.