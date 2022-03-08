PHILADELPHIA. (CBS) – The police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back in South Philadelphia last week will be fired, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday afternoon. Outlaw says the officer will be suspended with the intent to dismiss in 30 days, effective Friday.

Outlaw did not identify the officer, or any of the other officers, involved in the incident.

The police commissioner says the officer violated the department’s use of force directive.

Outlaw says it was Siderio to who fired at the unmarked police vehicle. She adds the officer who fired and killed Siderio is suspended with intent to dismiss due to a violation of police policy pic.twitter.com/aUXUZaGpzp — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 8, 2022

Twelve-year-old Thomas Siderio was shot in the back and killed by a plainclothes officer last Tuesday. It happened after four officers from the South Task Force, dressed in plainclothes in an unmarked vehicle, were doing surveillance at 18th and Johnson Streets.

Investigators say a social media post initially led the officers into the area for a gun investigation.

Officers activated their vehicle’s police lights approached Thomas and the 17-year-old, but officials say someone then fired at the vehicle.

The boys then ran from the scene and Thomas was still holding a gun. Police say one of the plainclothes officers then drew his weapon and fired, striking the 12-year-old in the back, killing him.

On Monday, the four police officers involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last week are now faced with a lawsuit from the boy’s family. The three other officers are on administrative leave.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says the incident is being investigated by the police department as well as the DA Office’s Special Investigations Unit.

“The death of a child is always a tragedy, and in this instance, a factually complex and deeply troubling one based on preliminary investigative information,” Krasner said in a statement. “As prosecutors, we have a duty to seek justice by following the facts and law, wherever they lead us. Philadelphians are owed a comprehensive and transparent accounting of all activity surrounding the circumstances of young Thomas Siderio’s death and an unbiased and thorough investigation. When it is appropriate for us to do so, we will disclose findings of our currently active investigation and decision on whether or not to pursue any criminal charges.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 offered no comment.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBS News Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.