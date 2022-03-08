PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A Prospect Park police officer is being hailed a hero for jumping into action to save a man’s life.

Officer David Voorhees says he doesn’t consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do. He says when he realized the victim’s life was in danger, that training of his kicked in.

When the 911 call came in, Voorhees raced to the scene.

“A 17-year-old male was shot. I observed a male lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left-hand abdominal quadrant,” Voorhees said.

The shooting happened inside of a car parked on 11th Avenue back on Jan. 10.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to show her face, told Eyewitness News she heard three gunshots around dusk.

“We heard what sounded like, what we thought were firecrackers, and then a car door slam and this kid gets out yelling ‘help me, he shot me, he shot me,'” she said.

Voorhees grabbed his trauma bag, ripped open a packet of gauze and applied pressure to the victim’s wound for several minutes while also dealing with a rowdy crowd of bystanders until paramedics arrived to take the victim to the hospital.

One paramedic wrote the chief a letter commending the officer’s quick thinking.

“We did a tremendous job in saving this person’s life. We’re now looking to close it out and actually solve this crime,” Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna said.

The incident was Prospect Park’s first shooting in four to five years.

The victim isn’t cooperating with the investigation, but police are releasing surveillance video of the suspect’s getaway car, believed to be a gray Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows, fleeing the scene.

“We are looking for more tips as we move forward in the investigation,” Madonna said.

As for Voorhees, the mayor will honor his heroism during a meeting at Borough Hall on Tuesday night.

“I’m excited. It’s a very prestigious honor as a police officer to get a life save award,” Voorhees said.

There’s another officer who will be getting an award Tuesday night. He ran into a burning apartment building and put the fire out before firefighters arrived.