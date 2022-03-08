CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Tacony section has left one person dead on Tuesday. Crews responded to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a crash. 

The intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street is temporarily closed as officials investigate the crash. If you’re looking for an alternate route, drivers can use Princeton Avenue. 

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Philadelphia's Tacony Section Leaves 1 Person Dead

Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash.