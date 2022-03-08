Multi-Vehicle Crash In Philadelphia's Tacony Section Leaves 1 Person Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Tacony section has left one person dead on Tuesday. Crews responded to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street around 3 a.m. for reports of a crash.
The intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Levick Street is temporarily closed as officials investigate the crash. If you’re looking for an alternate route, drivers can use Princeton Avenue.
Both vehicles were significantly damaged.
There’s no word on what led up to the crash.