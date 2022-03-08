Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three men in connection with what they describe as an “execution-style murder” in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of North 32nd Street.
Police say a man in his 20's was found in a car and shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It appears that our shooters walked right up to this vehicle, fired multiple shots, so this appears to be an execution due to the fact the car was hit so many times," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say they found 31 spent shell casings from two semi-automatic guns at the scene. There's no word on a motive for the shooting.
