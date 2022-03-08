Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times, including in the head, and killed on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section, police say. The man was found on the 6400 block of Loretto Street around 8:45 a.m. inside a car.
Police say the man had gunshot wounds to his head and left leg. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9 a.m., according to officials.
No arrests have been and no weapon was recovered.
