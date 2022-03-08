PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mask mandate in Philadelphia schools is coming to an end. The School District of Philadelphia said Tuesday the city’s health department cleared the way to end the mandate, making masks optional for all students and staff, except for those in its PreK Head Start programs.

The change will take effect on Wednesday, the school district said.

“Our number one priority remains safely keeping our students in school, full time and in person where we know they learn best and we recognize that this includes a responsibility to move our school district community closer to a sense of normalcy, as COVID-19 conditions allow,” Superintendent William Hite wrote in a letter to staff. “We know that vaccines are the best protection against the spread of coronavirus.”

Hite says the district will implement a temporary mask mandate after spring break, which is the week of April 11. Students and staff will be required to wear a mask on school grounds from April 18 to April 22.

According to the school district, 86% of staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the health department says 75% of Philadelphia residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated against the virus.

The district says hand sanitizing stations and personal hygiene signage will remain in all schools.

Students and staff who are sick are asked to stay home and get tested if they’re showing COVID symptoms.