BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — President Joe Biden continues to ratchet up the economic pressure on Russia for waging the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the president banned the import of Russian oil, natural gas and coal into the United States.

While the U.S. is far less dependent on Russian oil than Europe, experts warn this ban will push gas prices even higher. Eyewitness News spoke to a local congressman who just returned from the Ukrainian border who says this move needed to happen.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick acknowledges that while, at least for now, this ban will cost Americans, he says it is the only way to break Russia’s grip on our wallets.

Fitzpatrick is co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and a former FBI agent stationed in Ukraine. On Tuesday, he spoke with CBS3 about what is at stake.

“If Vladimir Putin takes over Ukraine he’ll go from 40% of Europe’s energy source to 65%,” Fitzpatrick said.

The congressman supports Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports, which currently makes up roughly 8% of the U.S.’s total supply, but globally generates $1 billion every day for Moscow.

“It’s used as a weapon to try to get people to submit,” Fitzpatrick said.

While he acknowledges short term it may mean higher prices at the pump, he says long-term it’s both sustainable and strategic.

“We have the resources right here in the United States, not only to be energy independent here but to be a net exporter to help our European allies wean themselves off of Russian oil,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Bucks County native also warned of the secondary war Americans need to be vigilant against.

“Russia is better than any nation at cyber warfare. They’ve proven that, they’ve put an emphasis on that, they’ve invested heavily,” Fitzpatrick said.

The congressman spent this past weekend in Poland meeting with refugees at the Ukrainian border.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said.

He’s urging the world to stand behind Ukraine, which he believes will prevail.

“Russia has the ability to take the capitols, but they are not going to be able to hold Ukraine. There is no viable, sustainable end game for Vladimir Putin,” Fitzpatrick said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined with four governors to urge Congress to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year.