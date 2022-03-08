PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three men in connection with what they describe as an “execution-style murder” in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Tuesday. Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Kelvin Sori of Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 1900 block of North 32nd Street.
Police say Sori was found in the driver's seat of a Hyundai Sonata with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“It appears that our shooters walked right up to this vehicle, fired multiple shots, so this appears to be an execution due to the fact the car was hit so many times,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say they found 31 spent shell casings from two semi-automatic guns at the scene. There's no word on a motive for the shooting.
