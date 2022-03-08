DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Additional charges have been filed against the former choir director at Central Bucks West High School on Tuesday. Joseph Ohrt, 56, of Buckingham was arraigned Tuesday morning and charged with indecent assault of two former students.
Investigators say Ohrt inappropriately touched an 11-year-old student in 1991 when he worked at Linden Elementary School.
A second former student says he was molested at age 13 at Ohrt's home in 1996.
"I hope and I pray that the defendant has not victimized any other children in the preceding decades, but I have genuine concern that my prayers won't be answered," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Ohrt was first charged last month after an investigation found he took a video of a former male student without consent.