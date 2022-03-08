PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old New York man has been arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing a mother and her two sons in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section last weekend, police say. Hengjian Ni was arrested after turning himself in on Sunday and is being charged with three counts of attempt to commit murder, attempt to commit rape, and other related offenses.

The incident happened on the 3200 block of Knorr Street around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in critical condition at Frankford-Torresdale.

The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed twice in the back of his head. A 10-year-old boy was stabbed once in the back of his head and once in his left leg, according to officials. They’re both in stable condition.

Witnesses told CBS3 the boys told them they were stabbed as they tried to protect their mom.

“They said he was stabbing the mom and the kids came down to help and that’s how they got stabbed,” a neighbor said.