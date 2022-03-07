PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new way to restore the senses of smell and taste that can be lost to COVID-19 is being tested at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. So far, the results are impressive.

The doctors at Jefferson have come up with a new way to use an old treatment.

Nancy Damato is finally able to enjoy eating again.

She lost her ability to taste and smell after a bout with COVID-19 last February.

“It was really, really jarring and I lost it instantaneously,” Damato said.

It’s one of the first symptoms of COVID-19 that’s usually temporary but for some patients like Damato, the inability to taste and smell lasts and becomes a COVID-19 long-haul symptom.

“It was life-changing that I couldn’t enjoy any food. I didn’t want to eat,” Damato said. “It was so depressing.”

With limited treatment options, Damato found an intriguing research project at Jefferson Health.

“I really feel it’s helping me,” she said.

The Jefferson research is testing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) from the patient’s own blood to restore smell. It’s been used to heal injuries and regrow hair. Now instead of injections, Dr. David Rosen and his team are using a biodegradable sponge infused with PRP.

“We put it up very high up in the nose where all the smell fibers are located,” Rosen said. “It gets absorbed through the lining of the nose. It basically helps those cells that have been damaged by the COVID virus to start regenerating.”

Rosen says of the nine COVID-19 patients who’ve received PRP eight have responded.

“I’m able to start to enjoy some flavors, food again,” Damato said.

After five treatments — once a month — Damato says her sense of smell and taste are slowly coming back. She’s able to enjoy her perfume again and is back to wine tastings.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said.

Rosen says PRP therapy has helped other patients who have trouble with taste and smell. He hopes to get a grant to expand the research on COVID-19 patients.