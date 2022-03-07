CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — As gas prices continue to surge, one local leader is pushing to pause the tax you pay on every gallon you pump. But some say cutting it could wind up costing you more.

Every gallon of gas is taxed at both the federal and state level but would a tax halt actually help?

As gas prices skyrocket with no end in sight, many drivers are doing what they can to cope.

“I’m not really going too far these days and keeping in mind on not filling the tank if I don’t have to,” a driver said.

According to AAA, nationwide, drivers on average are paying $4.06 per gallon, but in the Delaware Valley, those numbers are even higher with Pennsylvanians forking over $4.23 per gallon.

CBS3 cameras spotted station after station with prices well above that.

“People need help. We helped them during the pandemic, we can help them now,” New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross said.

It’s why Norcross is calling for a temporary gas tax cut, a move that could save drivers 60 cents per gallon in the Garden State. Something he argues will help the economy in the long run.

“It’s great to have a job but you need to be able to afford to drive to that job,” Norcross said.

The gas tax is largely used to fund our roadways and infrastructure but the congressman says federal aid would supplement the gap and right now, New Jersey can afford it.

“They’re running a close to $4 billion surplus,” Norcross said.

Critics say doing this would only drive up demand without solving supply issues — the root cause. And without bipartisan support, the pain at the pump will likely continue.

The congressman is planning to officially present his bill within the next few days.