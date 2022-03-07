COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager who helped police save three children who plunged into an icy pond in Collingdale was honored on Monday night.
Borough Council recognized Academy Park High School sophomore Anthony Alexander.READ MORE: Thomas Siderio's Family Suing 4 Philadelphia Police Officers Involved In 12-Year-Old's Shooting Death
The 16-year-old received a plaque as well as other tokens of appreciation.Police Searching For Pair Who Stole Puppy From Berks County Pet Store
Anthony says he saw the children just moments after they fell into the pond.
“It was good. A lot of ‘I’m a hero,’ and motivating me and just letting me know I did a good thing,” he said, “and that this is going to just take me further in life, all these opportunities and everything.”MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Rejects GOP Redistricting Pleas In Pennsylvania, North Carolina
The children and everyone involved in the rescue were not injured.