Local Ukrainians Rally To End War With Russia In Philly; Travel To The White House To Call For No-Fly Zone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rain didn’t stop people from supporting Ukraine on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sunday. They held signs calling for an end to the invasion and for a no-fly zone in Ukraine.
Most of the Ukrainian-Americans have close relatives in the war zone.
In Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, Ukrainian flags flew proudly during a service at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church. Parish members and community leaders united to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
They also prayed for peace.
Local Ukrainian Americans also took part in rallies happening around the nation.
Dozens boarded buses in Jenkintown for a trip to Washington D.C. Sunday morning. A big rally was held in front of the White House. They demanded an end to Russia's invasion.
The group called for NATO to approve a no-fly zone over Ukraine.