PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple stabbing in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section has sent a woman, a teenage boy, and a boy to the hospital on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Knorr Street around 2 p.m.
Police say a woman in her 30s was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in critical condition at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital.
The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed twice in the back of his head. A 10-year-old boy was stabbed once in the back of his head and once in his left leg, according to officials. They’re both in stable condition.
No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.