Philadelphia Police: 3 Men Killed During Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were shot and killed in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood on Saturday night. The shooting happened on Haines Street and Cedar Park Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found two men dead inside a stolen Kia Sportage with a stolen license plate.

Police say they also found a firearm inside the car with multiple shell casings nearby.

Then, while surveying the scene, police say they found a third man in a nearby alleyway. He was also dead with fired shell casings around him.

Police have not yet identified any of the three victims, but they say all three are adults. Police say they don’t yet know what the motive was for these shootings.

“We do have direction, we have some witnesses, we have some ear witnesses and some eyewitnesses and the investigation is ongoing,” Captain Anthony Ginaldi, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Police stopped short of saying they’re actively looking for a shooter or multiple shooters, but they did say homicide detectives will pick up the case from here.

