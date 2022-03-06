Philadelphia Pastry Chefs Host Bake Sale To Support People Of Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dozen of the best pastry chefs in Philadelphia came together to support Ukraine Sunday. They hosted a bake sale at Her Place Supper Club in Rittenhouse Square.
All proceeds are going to World Central Kitchen. They are currently in the war zone helping Ukrainian refugees.
The cookies, cakes, donuts, and other sweet treats sold out quickly.
"We all raised $5,000 in the actual bake sale, plus another $2,000 on the fundraising page, so over $7,000, just Philly people coming together and doing something really good," Abby Dahan, of The Bake School, said.
Dahan told CBS3 they may be having another bake sale soon, so stay tuned.