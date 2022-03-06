Philadelphia Area Sets Record For Gas Price Average Sunday, Triple-A Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The war in Ukraine is skyrocketing gas prices. According to Triple-A, the Philadelphia area set a record high Sunday for gas price average at $4.22 per gallon.

The five-county area increased seven cents overnight, and 43 cents in the past week.

Pennsylvania set a record Saturday and it keeps growing. The average in the state stands at $4.17 a gallon.

In South Jersey and Delaware, the average is $4 a gallon.

“I feel like last week I looked and it was like $3.80, $3.85, and then I was driving by here and I saw it was $4.39,” one man said.

“I wish we could go back to the normal gas price” another man said. “But right now we have no options. If we can’t drive, we can’t go to work.”

“The prices? They stink,” a man said.

Triple-A says this could only be the beginning as summer, the peak driving season, is months away.