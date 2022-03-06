PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed service dogs and how a boy started a nonprofit to help out police dogs. She said a 12-year-old boy named Brady started a nonprofit called “Brady’s K9 Fund” to provide ballistic vests to police dogs across the county.
Erickson said that Brady was inspired to start the nonprofit after a police dog was stabbed during an arrest and almost died.READ MORE: Triple Stabbing In Mayfair Sends Woman, Teenager, Boy To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
“We can all be of service to our police dogs and are other working dogs like this because they’re out there helping the police trying to keep neighborhoods safe as well,” Erickson said.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Fatal West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say
Erickson added that therapy dogs are also very helpful, especially at de-stressing situations.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: 3 Men Killed During Shooting In West Oak Lane
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.