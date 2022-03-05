PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on a call with a number of lawmakers representing the Philadelphia area. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents Pennsylvania’s second district, spoke with CBS3 about the call.

“He was obviously passionate, a bit emotional at times, clearly tired and made a strong of case as possible for his country and that the United States needed to step up and help him in his country’s hour of maximum danger,” Boyle said.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons was also on the call.

He said, “This call to action must lead to swift passage by congress of the $10 billion in emergency supplemental aid that I have been calling for to give Ukraine and our NATO allies additional military, economic and humanitarian aid.”

The U.S. must impose both an import ban on Russian energy and secondary sanctions to force other countries to do the same. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) March 5, 2022

When the call ended, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey tweeted, “The U.S. must impose both an import ban on Russia energy and secondary sanctions to force other countries to do the same.”