PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deli in South Philadelphia is spreading the message of peace after the ATM outside the business was vandalized. The A&M Deli held what it called a “peace lunch” Saturday.
It was a chance for the community to stop by and get to know the employees as well as enjoy some free food.READ MORE: Corey Thompson Arrested, Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting At Germantown Citizens Bank, Police Say
On Feb. 25, an ATM outside the store was spray-painted with a symbol police connected to a white supremacy group.
Deli workers say since then people have been stopping by the store to show their support.READ MORE: Father Joseph A. Wallace-Williams Becomes First Black, Openly Gay Rector Of The Church Of Saint Luke & The Epiphany
“People have been coming from all over the city,” one worker said. “People have been coming and just stopping by and saying they’re against hate. It actually is bringing people together.”
The vandalism is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Triple-A Expects Philadelphia Area To Set All-Time High In Gas Price Average Sunday
No arrests have been made.