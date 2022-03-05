Philadelphia Police: Pursuit Ends In Crash, Carjacking Suspect In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police chase in North Philadelphia involving a stolen car ended in a crash and a carjacking suspect in custody. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday along West Oxford Street while an officer was on routine patrol.

The officer ran the plates of a white Dodge Charger, which turned out to be stolen during a carjacking at gunpoint a few days earlier.

Police say the suspect then drove off when another officer activated police lights. The suspect crashed a short distance later.

“The driver of that vehicle got out of it and began running on foot,” Inspector DF Pace, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said. “By this point, officers were able to get to the crash scene and saw that someone was running from the vehicle. One of the officers gave chase and about a block and half later was able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle.”

Police are investigating if the person in custody is connected to more carjackings in the city.