PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in North Philadelphia on Saturday, police say. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of West Norris Street around 3 p.m.
Police have identified the victim as Hysheen Allen of Philadelphia. Temple University Police responded to the scene, according to officials.READ MORE: Corey Thompson Arrested, Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting At Germantown Citizens Bank, Police Say
Police say Allen was traveling southbound on Broad Street on a Yamaha approaching Norris Street on the sidewalk. A silver Jeep was traveling northbound on Broad Street and making a left turn on Norris Street when contact was made with Allen on his motorcycle.READ MORE: Father Joseph A. Wallace-Williams Becomes First Black, Openly Gay Rector Of The Church Of Saint Luke & The Epiphany
The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene, according to officials.
Police say they transported Allen to Temple University Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at 3:39 p.m.MORE NEWS: Triple-A Expects Philadelphia Area To Set All-Time High In Gas Price Average Sunday
The incident is currently under investigation.