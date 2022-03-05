Philadelphia Auto Show Returns To Center City For First Time Since 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Auto Show returned to Center City on Saturday. It’s the first time cars, trucks, and SUVs rolled into the Pennsylvania Convention Center in over two years.

The last auto show was in February 2020. The pandemic lockdowns happened less than a month later, but they’re now putting all of that behind them and ready to welcome back thousands of fans.

There’s more than a half-million square feet of space at the convention center full of cars.

From the classics to the hottest vehicles on the market, there’s something for everyone at the show. You can even test drive electric vehicles on the brand-new e-track. Doors opened to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Philly Auto Show lasts through next Sunday, March 13.

Kevin Mazzucola, the executive director of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, said there’s something from everybody at the show.

“There’s nothing like the show,” Mazzucola said. “You have the electrification of the cars and vehicles over at e-track, you have back in the day way, which is kind of a zen room of unbelievable classic cars. You got camp jeep. You got custom alley downstairs, you have prototypes, you have exotics, so the variety is vast at the auto show, and that’s why we have hordes of people coming in.”