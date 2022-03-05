PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 69-year-old man who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the Citizens Bank in Germantown. Police later identified the victim as James Watson.
The incident happened on Thursday night at the intersection of Germantown and Chelten Avenue.
Investigators say two men approached Watson inside the bank vestibule. One of the men fired two shots and killed him.
Police have not released the name of the person they have in custody.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.