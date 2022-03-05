GLENDORA, N.J. (CBS) — A group of contractors spent their Saturday making badly needed repairs at the home of a South Jersey couple.

Hammering away at what will soon be a renovated wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

“We’re going to make a full shower accessible that way a wheelchair can get in here,” Scott D’Antonio, of Hometown Heroes for Special Needs, said.

Ray Rowand has been married to Debbie for six years. Within a year of tying the knot, a slew of health issues began.

“Four strokes, colon cancer, C. diff, a super pubic catheter,” Debbie said.

Rowand’s right leg had to be amputated, and he’s now blind in one eye.

“I can’t see,” Ray Rowand said.

Hometown Heroes for Special Needs, a South Jersey nonprofit, heard about the couple and jumped into action.

“They’re giving us a new toilet, a new sink, and a new tub. Basically a whole new bathroom,” Debbie said.

This mini-renovation runs about $10,000. That doesn’t include repairs to the front door or the hole in the ceiling. For these lovebirds, it’s all free.

“It’s good,” Ray Rowand said, laughing and smiling.

Inspired by a family member with special needs, D’Antonio set out to do this work.

“I feel like this is one of my purposes,” D’Antionio said. “I really believe that I’m supposed to be helping people. I have the resources being a contractor.”

The cast iron tub is now out, and it’s only a matter of time before ray will be able to enjoy the new digs.

“He hasn’t had a shower in over six years,” Debbie said. “The dryness on his skin you can just see it. He flakes. He’s not flaky though.”

D’Antonio and his crew will be done here within a few visits.

But all this work is dependent on help from the community. If you would like to donate or volunteer your time click here.