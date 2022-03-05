Germantown's Attic Brewing Company Will Donate 10% Of Sales This Weekend To National Bank Of Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local brewing company says it is seeing the war through the eyes of one of its employees who was born in Ukraine. On Saturday night, the business and its patrons are doing what they can to help.

While the Russian invasion relentlessly wreaks havoc in Ukraine, Philadelphia is continuing to show why it’s the City of Brotherly Love. Local businesses are doing what they can to help thousands of miles away.

“It’s a way for us to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support Bogdan and his family,” Laura Lacy, of the Attic Brewing Company, said.

At Attic Brewing Company in Germantown, the war is personal. Bogdan Lisachenko, the head brewer at Attic, was born in Ukraine, and many of his relatives are still there seeking safety.

“They’re sheltering in bomb shelters at their homes or in different areas around the city, some of his family lives close to Kyiv, so we’re just the same as him watching the news every day,” Lacy said.

To support efforts on the ground, the small business is donating 10% of sales from Friday to Sunday to the National Bank of Ukraine. The money will go into an account created for humanitarian purposes.

“I can get some beer, support as much as I can,” Chris Bujak, a customer said. “They’re giving back, they’re giving to the people that need it there. I’m very happy to see the outpouring of support for the Ukrainian people.”

As word spread about the fundraiser, people were encouraged to buy more spirits.

A small gesture they hope will make a big difference.

“It felt like the least a person could do,” Claire McWilliams, another customer, said. “It’s not really going very far out of my way to come support a business that I like and a cause that I think is great.”

While Lisachenko was unable to speak with CBS3 Saturday night, the fundraiser spoke volumes.

“I love being born and raised in a city where we come together as a people,” one woman said.

The fundraiser ends Sunday. For a list of other ways, you can help click here.