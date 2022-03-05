PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prices at the pump are soaring because of the war in Ukraine. Triple-A says it expects gas prices in the Philadelphia area to set a new all-time high Sunday and break the old record of $4.15 a gallon set in 2008.
According to Triple-A, as of Saturday, the state average is about $4.08 per gallon. That's the highest ever average price.
Just a week ago, gas in Pennsylvania was about $3.75. A month ago it was $3.60. And a year ago $2.96.
Both New Jersey and Delaware are nearing record-breaking prices. In the Garden State, the current average is $3.98 a gallon, according to Triple-A. The record of $3.99 was set back in 2008.
In Delaware, the current average is $3.96. The record in that state was also set in 2008 at $4.06.