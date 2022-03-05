PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historically white episcopal church in Center City has its first-ever Black rector. Father Joseph A. Wallace-Williams was installed Saturday morning as the ninth rector of The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany

But being the first Black rector isn’t the only barrier he’s breaking.

Father Wallace-Williams is the first Black and first openly gay leader of the church. It’s a position that he says he never thought he’d be in

“This community of faith has taken a chance on me and I’m taking a chance on them,” Wallace-Williams said.

Wallace-Williams said he comes to The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany with an open heart and mind. He grew up in New Orleans, and as of Saturday in the ninth rector of the church affectionately known as slate

“I’m feeling like this is just a continuation of what I’ve always been about of how God has always used me and that’s exciting and scary,” Wallace-Williams said. “It’s very aw-filling.”

The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany on 13th Street has been around for 188 years. Among other things, they’ve been on the forefront of the AIDS crisis and women’s rights. As he moves with the church into the future, Wallace-Williams said he’ll do what they’ve always done.

“How do I get to people to hear the message? Is I love them. We meet them right where they are. Black, white, gay, straight, male, female, binary, non CIS gendered, we meet them right where they are and we love them just as God created them,” Wallace-Williams said.

Wallace-Williams is taking over for Revered Rodger Broadley, who retired in 2020.