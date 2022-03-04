COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Family and friends gathered Friday night in Coatesville to remember the life of a little boy taken too soon. Four-year-old Roman was shot and killed on Monday.

Roman’s death remains under investigation.

Members of the community felt compelled to be at Friday’s vigil, where Roman’s mother spoke for the first time about her family’s tragic loss.

Healing, love and support were on full display on a frigid Friday evening in Coatesville as members of a diverse and tight-knit community gathered to hold a vigil for 4-year-old Roman.

“When I heard of tragedy, I woke up the next morning and something just came over me — I guess it was the Lord, just said do that for the family and show them they have the support and love of our city,” Carl Stewart said.

Roman’s mother was on-hand. She spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy.

“I’m very hurt, what happened. I love my son,” Nina Ortiz, Roman’s mother, said.

Among those assembled to celebrate Roman’s life was a group of women who worked at the day care he attended.

“He was a beautiful boy,” one woman said. “Smile that would melt your heart. Gorgeous brown eyes. Dimples. Ahh, the dimples. Just a love for life.”

“Him and his brother both went there. My daughter also worked there and the boys would hear my daughter call me mom so that made them call me mom,” another woman said. “So I kind of took that role. I felt like they were my sons.”

It is once again a story that showcases how people can gain strength and support through unspeakable tragedy.

“It’s unfortunate that pain brings people together,” Coatesville City Manager James Logan said.

“Coatesville is a beautiful community,” Monica Huggins said. “And I believe if we all stick together and support one another and support the family and everything, I believe it will help.”