PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the names of the officers involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in South Philadelphia will not be released right away. Police say this is due to detected threats against the officers.

“Although we are unable to release the names of the discharging officers at this time, I want to assure the public that we are continuing to carry out this investigation in a fair, thorough and expeditious manner,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. “We understand the importance of transparency and remained committed to providing as many details as possible without compromising the integrity of the investigation. We expect to provide an additional update in the near future.”

Police say the officers’ names will be released following an investigation into the alleged threats.

Police say four officers from the South Task Force, dressed in plainclothes in an unmarked vehicle, were doing surveillance at 18th and Johnson Streets Wednesday.

Investigators say a social media post initially led the officers into this area for a gun investigation.

Officers then saw two boys on bicycles, one of them was a 12-year-old with a gun. Officers then turned on their vehicle’s police lights. That’s when officers say someone opened fire on the vehicle.

“The officer that was positioned in the rear passenger seat he was stuck by shards of glass in his face and in his eyes,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

Police say the boys then ran away as officers exchanged fire. A bullet struck the 12-year-old in his back and exited his left chest, killing him. The victim has been identified as Thomas Siderio, a seventh-grader at Sharswood Elementary School.