CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Grays Ferry, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section on Friday morning. The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Wharton Street around 2:30 a.m.

Girlfriend In Custody As Person Of Interest After Grays Ferry Shooting Sends Man To Hospital, Philadelphia Police say

The man’s girlfriend is now in police custody as a person of interest. Police are gathering evidence.

READ MORE: Police: Man Shot, Killed During Robbery Attempt Inside Germantown Citizens Bank

Police tell Eyewitness News they found at least 11 shell casings. 

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Local Officials Discuss Funding SEPTA Will Receive From American Rescue Plan

Police also recovered three guns, including one that was allegedly on the victim.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition or a motive.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Phil Murphy Unveils Property Tax Rebate Plan For New Jersey Homeowners

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here