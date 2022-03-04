Girlfriend In Custody As Person Of Interest After Grays Ferry Shooting Sends Man To Hospital, Philadelphia Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section on Friday morning. The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of Wharton Street around 2:30 a.m.
The man's girlfriend is now in police custody as a person of interest. Police are gathering evidence.
Police tell Eyewitness News they found at least 11 shell casings.
Police also recovered three guns, including one that was allegedly on the victim.
There's no word yet on the victim's condition or a motive.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here