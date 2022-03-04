Gov. Phil Murphy Unveils Property Tax Rebate Plan For New Jersey Homeowners

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey homeowners could get a break on the country’s highest property taxes. Gov Phil Murphy wants to give homeowners earning up to $250,000 a year an average rebate of $700.
Renters who make up to $100,000 would also be eligible for a rebate of up to $250.
“We want this to mean lasting relief that keeps families in their homes,” Murphy said. “They want relief that will allow them to anchor themselves in the communities they love.”
New Jersey lawmakers have to approve the program before any rebates would be issued.